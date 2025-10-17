Dar, Saudi FM discuss ME, Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday received a telephone call from Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

They discussed the regional and Middle East situation in view of recent developments following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and peace agreement signed in Egypt.

Prince Faisal appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region and emphasized the importance of collective efforts for stability.

Dar expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continued support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia to further strengthen cooperation on regional and international issues.

