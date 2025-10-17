BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-17

Copper slips as US govt shutdown, trade tensions weigh

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 07:57am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Thursday as US-China trade tensions and the uncertainty created by the United States government shutdown weighed on sentiment, while the softer dollar provided some support. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0. 7percent at USD10,566 a metric ton at 0923 GMT. Worries about tight supplies due to mining disruptions propelled prices to a 16-month high of USD11,000 a ton last week.

The two-week-old US federal government shutdown may cost the economy as much as USD15 billion a week in lost output, a Treasury official said late on Wednesday, which has been weighing on the dollar.

Metal traders said worries about manufacturing growth and demand, particularly in top consumer China, had resurfaced and some companies with bets on higher copper prices were cutting their positions. Expectations of poor demand prospects in China with its heavy reliance on manufacturing and exports are likely to be reinforced by GDP data for the third-quarter forecast at a lower rate than in the second quarter.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the market to remain in surplus “for the time being”, adding that they expect Chinese buyers to stay away if prices exceed USD11,000. “Current high prices for copper ... reflect bullish investor sentiment for 2026, fuelled by US Fed (Federal Reserve) rate cuts, expectations of a weaker dollar and AI-related capex,” they said in a recent note.

Some analysts are expecting copper demand from data centres and grid infrastructure investment to increase substantially over the next few years. Elsewhere, focus is on aluminium where two companies are holding large amounts of warrants - title documents conferring ownership of metal stored in LME-registered warehouses. Attention is also on large holdings of cash contracts and forwards.

Concerns about a tight LME aluminium market have created a premium for the cash contract over the three-month forward, which, this week, climbed above USD21 a ton to its highest since February. It was last trading around USD7. Three-month aluminium gained 0.4percent to USD2,755 a ton, zinc was down 0.1percent at USD2,943, lead was little changed at USD1,982, tin rose 0.3percent to USD35,500 while nickel slipped 0.1percent to USD15,175.

Copper Copper prices US China trade tensions

Comments

200 characters

Copper slips as US govt shutdown, trade tensions weigh

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories