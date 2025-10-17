Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,620 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,782 tonnes of import cargo and 44,838 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 150,782 tonnes comprised of 52,399 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,465 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,413 tonnes of (Dap),,3,292 tonnes of Sugar, &33,213 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of44,838 tonnes comprised of 28,821 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,688 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,229 tonnes of Rice, & 1,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Kmtc Chennai, Dolphin 707, & Celsius Emmen, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Northern Practise, MT Shalamar, Putuoshan, & Ts Keelung, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

