Utilities lift Sri Lankan shares

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in utilities and energy stocks. The CSE All Share index settled up 0.56 percent at 22,416.15.

Asia Capital PLC and Singhe Hospitals PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 24.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 314.6 million shares from 390.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.64 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD18.62 million) from 5.74 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 526.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.45 billion rupees, the data showed.