Oct 17, 2025
Opinion Print 2025-10-17

‘Trump’s gamble’

Qamar Bashir Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 07:18am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. What makes this escalation more dangerous is China’s newfound willingness to retaliate.

Traditionally cautious in the face of US provocations, Beijing now responds with confidence. Its counter-tariffs on American soybeans struck at the heart of US agriculture, redirecting purchases to Brazil, a BRICS partner eager to deepen trade ties.

American farmers, once heavily dependent on Chinese markets, are left scrambling, while Brazil emerges as the winner. In this struggle, China adapts swiftly while the United States absorbs the blow.

The timing could not be worse. The US government shutdown, now stretching into weeks, has already eroded public confidence and economic stability. Inflation is climbing, job growth is stalling, and uncertainty hangs over financial markets. Trump’s long-term vision of rebuilding domestic refining and mining capacity may carry merit, but the reality is sobering: constructing such infrastructure will take five to ten years.

Until then, the United States remains tied to China. With Beijing redirecting exports to other markets at competitive rates, Washington risks isolation and decline in sectors where it once excelled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

US US President Donald Trump US tariffs US government shutdown US China trade tension

