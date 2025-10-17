Sharjeel praises Durrani’s role in politics

SUKKUR: Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that Agha Siraj Durrani was a good-natured person and an excellent parliamentarian who served as the speaker of the Sindh Assembly and his services as speaker were outstanding.

Speaking to the media at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, Sukkur, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a high-level PML-N delegation had met President Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah, and after that meeting the tone of statements from both sides has cooled down.

He said that law and order in the katcha (riverine) areas can only be restored when Sindh and Punjab each conduct coordinated operations in their respective katcha areas, because joint operations will leave criminals no place to hide. Mutual efforts are required, and we are trying to get the Punjab government to carry out operations together.

The Sindh government has taken a step that any dacoit who surrenders voluntarily will be dealt with differently; it is better that dacoits surrender voluntarily so they are not killed in police encounters. Ensuring the safety of everyone’s life and property is the government’s priority.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that if any undocumented Afghan is residing in Sindh, the government is taking strict action against them. Numerous arrests of illegally-residing Afghan nationals have been made in Karachi, and some individuals have been deported after arrest. The government’s policy regarding foreign nationals is absolutely clear.

He said Pakistan has tried to maintain good relations with all neighbouring countries and Pakistani governments have aided Afghanistan in every era.

He warned that when someone acts as a proxy from another country and has their representatives carry out attacks on our innocent citizens, the armed forces’ retaliatory actions send a message to all: we are a peaceful people, but we will not tolerate any provocation against Pakistan; if anyone initiates aggression, Pakistan will give a crushing response. However, Pakistan will never start hostilities, but it will bring them to an end.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government wishes to run a fast train from Karachi to Sukkur and that the Transport department is in talks with international investors for this purpose.

