Published 17 Oct, 2025

Armani names executive close to designer as new CEO

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

MILAN: The Armani Group on Thursday named a senior manager who worked alongside Giorgio Armani to take over as chief executive of the luxury empire following the designer’s death.

Giuseppe Marsocci, 61, joined the group in 2003 and spent over a decade in the New York office. For the past six years he had been reporting directly to Armani as deputy general manager and global chief commercial officer of the group.

Leo Dell’Orco, Armani’s long-time partner, is chairman of the board of directors and Silvana Armani, the designer’s niece, will be vice-president.

“In the coming weeks, the board of directors of Giorgio Armani will take its final form upon completion of the procedures and execution of the will,” the group said in a statement.

Giorgio Armani Armani Group Silvana Armani

