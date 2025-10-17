Falak Javed allowed post-arrest bail

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday allowed post-arrest bail to PTI activist Falak Javed in two separate cases registered against her for alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

The court ordered the release of the activist if not required in any other case, subject to surety bonds of one lakh rupees.

A judicial magistrate had sent Falak Javed on judicial remand in these cases registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

