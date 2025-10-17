BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Punjab imposes 144, bans public gatherings until 18th

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, banning all kinds of protests, rallies, sit-ins, processions, and public gatherings until October 18 due to security threats and law and order concerns.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the order prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public places and the display of weapons. The use of loudspeakers has also been restricted, except for the call to prayer (Azan) and Friday sermons.

The notification further bans the publication and distribution of hate-based, inflammatory, or sectarian material, stating that the decision aims to maintain public peace, protect lives and property, and prevent exploitation of gatherings by anti-state or extremist elements.

However, the restrictions will not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, or burial activities, while government officers and officials on duty are exempted. Authorities have been instructed to launch awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the enforcement of Section 144. Security officials have cautioned that rallies and sit-ins could serve as potential soft targets for terrorists or be misused by miscreants.

The provincial government has urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and refrain from participating in unauthorized gatherings to help ensure peace and security across Punjab.

