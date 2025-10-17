Nestlé Pakistan delivers strong growth in Q3 CY2025

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan delivered a strong growth of 19.2 percent for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, benefiting from a lower comparative base post implementation of sales tax on majority of the portfolio effective from 1st of July 2024.

This resulted in nine-month sales of PKR 150.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

A favourable product mix and value chain optimization initiatives led to an improvement in gross and operating profit margins. Furthermore, reduced borrowing coupled with reduction in interest rate led to lower finance cost, aiding an improvement in net profit.

