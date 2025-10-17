‘Pakistan-China Love Festival’ begins on 18th

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) collaborated with Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Information and Culture Department Government of Punjab and ARQ Group of Companies to organize the Pak-China Love Festival a two-day cultural and trade festival from 18th October to 19th October, 2025 at Hall # 1, Expo Centre Lahore.

The main agenda of this event is to highlight the vibrant colours of culture, business, and entertainment, bringing together people from different backgrounds to celebrate and strengthen the strong bonds between Pakistan and China.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI shared that this festival will present the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani culture and will enhance love and unity among the people of Pakistan and China. This festival is more than just an event; it is a reflection of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.

Through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections. He further added that beyond food and culture, the Pak-China Love Festival will host a mesmerizing Concert & Qawali Night, bringing together talented artists from both countries to promote cross-cultural appreciation through music. Attendees can immerse themselves in the soul-stirring melodies of Qawali and the dynamic beats of contemporary music, celebrating the harmony and shared artistic legacy of Pakistan and China.

Amir Rafiq Qureshi, CEO, ARQ Group of Companies shared that the festival promises a feast for the senses with an exciting array of food stalls featuring authentic Pakistani and Chinese cuisine. Visitors will have the chance to savour traditional flavours, indulge in signature dishes, and experience the culinary artistry of both nations.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections. Additionally, it will serve as a platform to boost trade relations between Pakistan and China, opening new opportunities for businesses and investors from both nations.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that the Pak-China Love Festival is open to all and promises an unforgettable experience for families, food enthusiasts, music lovers, and cultural connoisseurs alike. Join us as we celebrate diversity, tradition, and the enduring camaraderie between Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025