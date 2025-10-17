BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

‘Pakistan-China Love Festival’ begins on 18th

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) collaborated with Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Information and Culture Department Government of Punjab and ARQ Group of Companies to organize the Pak-China Love Festival a two-day cultural and trade festival from 18th October to 19th October, 2025 at Hall # 1, Expo Centre Lahore.

The main agenda of this event is to highlight the vibrant colours of culture, business, and entertainment, bringing together people from different backgrounds to celebrate and strengthen the strong bonds between Pakistan and China.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI shared that this festival will present the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani culture and will enhance love and unity among the people of Pakistan and China. This festival is more than just an event; it is a reflection of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China.

Through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections. He further added that beyond food and culture, the Pak-China Love Festival will host a mesmerizing Concert & Qawali Night, bringing together talented artists from both countries to promote cross-cultural appreciation through music. Attendees can immerse themselves in the soul-stirring melodies of Qawali and the dynamic beats of contemporary music, celebrating the harmony and shared artistic legacy of Pakistan and China.

Amir Rafiq Qureshi, CEO, ARQ Group of Companies shared that the festival promises a feast for the senses with an exciting array of food stalls featuring authentic Pakistani and Chinese cuisine. Visitors will have the chance to savour traditional flavours, indulge in signature dishes, and experience the culinary artistry of both nations.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections. Additionally, it will serve as a platform to boost trade relations between Pakistan and China, opening new opportunities for businesses and investors from both nations.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that the Pak-China Love Festival is open to all and promises an unforgettable experience for families, food enthusiasts, music lovers, and cultural connoisseurs alike. Join us as we celebrate diversity, tradition, and the enduring camaraderie between Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCJCCI Government of Punjab Pakistan and China Pakistan China Love Festival

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan-China Love Festival’ begins on 18th

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories