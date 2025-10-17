Discussion held on how to boost farm productivity

FAISALABAD: Collaboration between academia, industry, and research organisations is vital to combat pest and insect attacks on crops, to enhance farm productivity, and make farming profitable enterprise.

This was discussed at collaborative session held at the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Conference Room, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), where experts from Syngenta Pakistan, UAF and the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) participated.

Participants stressed the need to strengthen partnerships with UAF to establish standardised research laboratories and engage students in research on emerging plant protection challenges. They emphasised responsible pesticide use.

Faisal Bashir, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Syngenta Pakistan said that Syngenta has established over 20 Learning Centers and five Farmer Training Centers across the country, providing comprehensive support including fertilisers, pesticides, machinery, and advisory services. He underscored Syngenta’s commitment to crop protection stewardship from R&D, adding that farmer education and safe pesticide use are core components of their outreach programs.

