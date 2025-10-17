CM reviews law and order situation: Punjab govt decides to recommend ban on ‘extremist’ outfit

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to request Federal government to impose a ban on the extremist outfit.

The Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on law and order, during which she was briefed that individuals involved in hate speech, incitement of violence and lawlessness in Punjab would be arrested immediately. She was also apprised that cases against leaders and workers involved in martyrdom of police officers and destruction of public property will be tried in Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs).

It was informed to the CM that leadership of the extremist outfit would be placed in Schedule-4 of Anti-Terrorism Act, besides handing over their properties and assets to the Auqaf Department. It was highlighted that a complete ban would be imposed on the group’s posters, banners and advertisements, while its social media accounts spreading hatred would be blocked and all its bank accounts would be frozen.

The meeting also decided to take a stern action against any violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

The Chief Minister was further briefed that the Punjab government would compile real-time data of illegal Afghan nationals to bring them into tax net, whereas a “whistleblower system” would be introduced for reporting illegal immigrants, ensuring complete confidentiality of the informant’s identity. She also directed the relevant authorities to carry out a combing operation against illegal residents and their businesses across the province.

The Chief Minister was also apprised that illegal foreign nationals would be deported immediately in accordance with the federal government’s policy. She directed the authorities concerned to ensure immediate recovery of all illegal weapons across Punjab. The Home Department issued a one-month ultimatum for the citizens to surrender illegal arms and get their licensed arms registered through Khidmat Centres.

She also directed to carry out inspection of all weapon dealers’ stocks and impose a complete ban on issuance of new arms licenses in the province. She directed the responsible authorities to recommend to the federal government to regularize arms factories and manufacturers. She also approved stern punishment for possessing illegal weapons, up to 14 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2 million, making it a non-bailable offence.

