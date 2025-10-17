BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

Housing projects: Installation of wastewater treatment plants made mandatory in Punjab

Zahid Baig Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made it mandatory for all housing societies, public or private, to allocate a specific area within their master plans for the installation of wastewater treatment plants before seeking environmental approval for their projects.

According to an official notification issued by Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of EPA Punjab, no Initial Environmental Examina-tion (IEE) or Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) case will be processed unless a clearly demarcated space for a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) is included in the project’s layout plan. The directive, issued under Section 6(1)(t) and Section 12 of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997, takes immediate effect.

The order emphasizes that untreated municipal or sewerage wastewater from housing societies poses a severe threat to public health and the environment by contaminating water bodies and groundwater resources and spreading waterborne diseases. It was observed that many housing schemes have been discharging untreated sewage into open drains and agricultural lands, resulting in significant ecological degradation.

As per the new regulation, no housing project will be granted environmental approval if it fails to allocate proper space for the wastewater treatment facility in its master plan. The reserved land cannot be repurposed for any other use, including waste disposal or ancillary facilities, and must be distinctly marked in the project layout.

The EPA also directed all project proponents to submit detailed engineering designs, treatment capacity plans, and operation and maintenance mechanisms for the proposed WWTPs as part of their IEE/EIA submissions.

Copies of the order have been circulated to all relevant authorities, including the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Multan Development Authority (MDA), and other city development bodies, for strict compliance in granting environmental approvals. Officials said the move marks a significant step towards sustainable urban development and the prevention of pollution from housing schemes across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EIA Housing projects wastewater treatment plants EPA Punjab Environmental Protection Agency WWTP

Comments

200 characters

Housing projects: Installation of wastewater treatment plants made mandatory in Punjab

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories