‘Umeed Sey Agay’ presented

Press Release Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The Hunar Foundation and Darul Umeed Skills Studio are proud to present “Umeed Sey Agay,” a breast cancer awareness event aimed at promoting early detection, education, and support. The event is taking place in Karachi at Sadabahar Marquee, Hyder Ali Road (Near Kokan Ground) on 18th October 2025.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m and conclude at 2:30 p.m and will feature talks by breast cancer survivors, leading oncologists and surgeons from major hospitals. There will also be a free breast examination and self-exam training session. Moulana Abdul Sattar Chairman, Baitussalam Welfare Trust (BWT) - will grace the event as the guest of honor.

