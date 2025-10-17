300 houses of Afghan settlement demolished in Karachi

KARACHI: Grand operation to demolish Afghan settlement continued for second day in Karachi. According to report, more than 300 houses were demolished in Afghan settlement on the first day of the operation.

Law enforcement agencies are present to control the tense situation. Empty and dilapidated houses are being demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

Officers of Sindh Rangers, police, MDA and all other institutions are also present on the spot. A squad with anti-riots kit is also present. Police said no one will be allowed to occupy government land.