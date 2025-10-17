BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

Dr Khalid, SAPM Fahd attend Czech National Day

Press Release Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui; Minister of State / Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon; and Minister of State / Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Talha Burki, attended a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Islamabad to commemorate the Czech National Day and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Pakistan.

The event, held at local hotel, was hosted by His Excellency Ladislav Steinhübel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, and Mrs Dagmar Steinhüblová.

The reception brought together dignitaries from the diplomatic community, senior government officials, business leaders, academics, media professionals, and members of civil society.

As Chief Guest, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui delivered official remarks reflecting on the historical strength and future potential of Pakistan–Czech Republic relations. He underscored the importance of partnerships in education, skills development, and institutional cooperation.

In his interaction with guests, Fahd Haroon expressed appreciation for the Czech Republic’s longstanding engagement with Pakistan and noted the importance of expanding bilateral ties in light of evolving global dynamics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SAPM Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Czech National Day

Comments

200 characters

Dr Khalid, SAPM Fahd attend Czech National Day

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories