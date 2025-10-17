Dr Khalid, SAPM Fahd attend Czech National Day

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui; Minister of State / Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon; and Minister of State / Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Talha Burki, attended a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Islamabad to commemorate the Czech National Day and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Pakistan.

The event, held at local hotel, was hosted by His Excellency Ladislav Steinhübel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, and Mrs Dagmar Steinhüblová.

The reception brought together dignitaries from the diplomatic community, senior government officials, business leaders, academics, media professionals, and members of civil society.

As Chief Guest, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui delivered official remarks reflecting on the historical strength and future potential of Pakistan–Czech Republic relations. He underscored the importance of partnerships in education, skills development, and institutional cooperation.

In his interaction with guests, Fahd Haroon expressed appreciation for the Czech Republic’s longstanding engagement with Pakistan and noted the importance of expanding bilateral ties in light of evolving global dynamics.

