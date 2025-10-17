BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
New Iranian CG meets Sindh CM

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with the newly appointed Iranian Consul General, Akbar Eissazadeh, at CM House. He welcomed Eissazadeh to Sindh and congratulated him on his new role.

The chief minister noted that Iran is a brotherly Muslim country with which Pakistan, particularly Sindh, shares deep historical and strong ties. The Consul General thanked the chief minister for the warm reception and congratulations.

During the meeting, Eissazadeh expressed condolences on the passing of former Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani. The chief minister assured him that these condolences would be personally conveyed to the bereaved family.

The Consul General also expressed regret over the recent flood damage in Sindh. Both parties agreed to enhance economic, trade, and tourism cooperation, with the chief minister pledging the Sindh government’s full support for future collaboration.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed optimism that bilateral relations would strengthen during Eissazadeh’s tenure. They agreed to work towards increasing trade between Iran and Pakistan, especially Karachi, from Rs5 billion to Rs10 billion. Both sides also agreed to organise joint trade expos to promote business, highlighting Karachi’s importance for trade exhibitions.

The meeting further focused on strengthening cultural cooperation through media exchange and discussed collaboration in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. The chief minister mentioned that provincial ministers would soon meet the Consul General to advance these initiatives.

Additionally, the launch of direct flights from Karachi to Tehran was discussed, with the chief minister stating such flights would benefit pilgrims and that private airlines would be encouraged to start operations.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah recalled the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to CM House as an honour for Sindh. The Consul General conveyed an invitation from the Iranian Ambassador for the Chief Minister to visit Iran, which CM Murad Ali Shah accepted, stating he would visit soon.

