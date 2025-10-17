Haroon emerges successful in SCBA polls

ISLAMABAD: Haroon-ur-Rasheed of the Independent Group won the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) 2025-26 elections with a big margin.

A great success for the government and supporters of the 26th constitutional amendment. The race for the President was between Taufiq Asif and Haroonur Rasheed. Taufiq Asif, representing the Professional Group, has been critical of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. On the other hand, Haroonur Rasheed, associated with the Independent Group, known as the pro-lawyers’ faction, supports the amendment.

For the Secretary’s position, the competition was between Mian Irfan Akram of the professional group and Malik Zahid Aslam Awan of the independent, while for the Vice President (Punjab) seat, a tough contest was among Muhammad Habib Qureshi, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, and Khalid Masood Sindhu.

