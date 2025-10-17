BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-17

Gaza peace agreement: PM Pakistan praises Muslim states for playing important role

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries for their “outstanding and highly important” role in the Gaza peace agreement and in advocating for Palestinians on the international stage.

Speaking with Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Organization, Sharif highlighted the League’s global efforts to promote the true identity of Islam and advance shared objectives of the Muslim world.

He noted the organization’s leadership in fostering mutual respect and understanding among different religions and civilizations.

Sharif also commended the Muslim World League for co-organizing an international conference on the education of women and girls in the Muslim world, pledging Pakistan’s continued support for similar future initiatives.

During the meeting, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s close ties with Saudi Arabia and extended best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Dr Al-Issa expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Palestinians Gaza peace agreement Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa

Comments

200 characters

Gaza peace agreement: PM Pakistan praises Muslim states for playing important role

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories