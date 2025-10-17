BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
15 killed, 8 injured in Swat Express accident

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

PESHAWAR: Fifteen (15) people killed and eight other wounded when a truck went turtled on Swat Expressway in the area of district Malakand on Thursday. The victims were included men, women and children.

On receiving the information of the accident, the emergency medical response team of the Rescue 1122 Malakand rushed to the spot wherein the personnel of Motorway Police and others were present and busy in the relief operation.

During the joint operation, Motorway Police and Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies of the dead persons and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Batkhela.

The management of the hospital has confirmed 15 deaths and wounding of 8 persons. Out of which four critically injured were referred to Saidu Sharif, Swat.

According to initial information, all victims were hailed from Gabral locality of the Tehsil Bahrain, Swat. It was a nomadic tribe, which used to shift from upper parts of the country in winter to downward parts of the country. The accident was of very serious nature. However, the timely and professional approach of the Rescue 1122, stopping further human losses were made possible.

Meanwhile, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the tragic accident on Swat Expressway.

