State will never tolerate armed unrest: ministers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday vowed not to allow any individual or group to spread chaos under the guise of protest, following violent demonstrations led by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that left one policeman killed and over 100 personnel injured.

Speaking at a press conference after a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousuf, and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, reiterated that the state would not tolerate armed unrest.

“Let it be clear: the government stands firm. There will be no compromise on peace. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” said Naqvi.

He confirmed that TLP workers, armed with firearms and other weapons, attacked law enforcement personnel, fired at vehicles, and created chaos on major roads. “These weren’t protests as these were armed assaults. The police responded only where violence erupted,” he added.

He continued that while law enforcement acted with restraint, no action would be taken against seminaries or religious figures not directly involved in the violence. “Our issue is with those who picked up arms, not the peaceful clergy,” he said.

Naqvi revealed that government officials had engaged in negotiations with TLP leaders until 2:30am in an effort to avoid confrontation. “They refused every offer and made unreasonable demands. We must ask: was this about Palestine, or about securing the release of certain individuals.”

He dismissed claims of no dialogue and said religious and political leaders had attempted mediation, but were misled. “Every 15 days, a new protest emerges. There’s clearly a pattern and possibly, a larger plan behind this,” he added, stopping short of naming those allegedly orchestrating the unrest.

Tarar condemned the violence in the strongest terms, accusing TLP of staging a calculated attack on the state. “Who gave them the right to torch vehicles and shoot police officers,” he asked. “A police inspector was martyred. He was shot 21 times. What was his fault.”

He drew a sharp contrast between global pro-Palestine protests and the events in Pakistan. “In London, Italy, Australia, people came out peacefully for Gaza. But here, they came with guns and daggers.”

Highlighting the government’s support for the Palestinian cause, Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had raised the issue at every international forum, including most recently in Sharm el-Sheikh, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas personally thanked Pakistan.

He questioned the TLP’s moral and religious justification. “You chant slogans in love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and then kill fellow Muslims? What religion allows that? What constitution permits shooting police officers.”

He said the violent acts contradicted the teachings of Islam and betrayed the trust of families whose loved ones serve in uniform. “Our policemen also have families. They leave home each day not knowing if they’ll return. Their only fault is protecting this country.”

The minister held up Jamaat-e-Islami’s recent peaceful rallies as a model for constitutional protest. “The right to protest doesn’t mean the right to destroy. You can’t burn cities to push your agenda,” he said.

Naqvi, flanked by Tarar and other ministers, concluded with a stern warning: “Peaceful protests will be protected. But violence will be crushed. There’s zero tolerance for those who challenge the writ of the state.”

He said the government was reviewing security protocols and had resolved to bring all those involved in the violence to justice. As the dust settles, he added, the streets must remain open for lawful expression and not closed by threats and intimidation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025