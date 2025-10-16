‘Test Twenty’: fourth format emerges amid growing concern for Test cricket’s future

A new format blending the endurance of Test cricket with the energy of Twenty20 has been launched amid rising fears over the traditional format’s survival.

Called “Test Twenty,” the experimental concept aims to revive interest in red-ball cricket by introducing a shorter, hybrid version that appeals to younger audiences and broadcasters alike.

The initiative has been introduced by Indian sports entrepreneur Gaurav Bahirvani, executive chairman of the One One Six Network. The format is designed as an 80-over contest, split into two innings of 20 overs each per side.

Teams will carry forward their scores across innings, retaining the cumulative element of Test matches. Matches can end in a win, loss, tie, or draw, preserving the unpredictability and strategic depth associated with traditional Tests.

Test Twenty will initially be introduced at the youth level for players aged between 13 and 19. The inaugural full season is scheduled for January 2026, featuring six global franchises—three international teams based in Dubai, London, and an undisclosed U.S. city, and three Indian franchises.

A Junior Test Twenty Championship will serve as the talent pipeline, with around 300 top performers advancing to a global auction pool. Each team will have celebrity backers or “star-kid” stakeholders to attract attention and commercial investment.

The concept has already garnered support from several cricketing greats, including AB de Villiers, Clive Lloyd, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh.

“I genuinely believe this fourth format can add a new dimension to our game,” de Villiers said while endorsing the initiative.

Test cricket, once considered the pinnacle of the sport, has come under increasing pressure from the financial dominance of T20 leagues and dwindling spectator interest.

Many boards, particularly from smaller cricketing nations, face challenges in sustaining long-format tours. While some have proposed a two-tier Test system to maintain competitiveness, the idea has yet to gain traction within the International Cricket Council.

Bahirvani and his team argue that Test Twenty offers a middle ground, keeping the essence of the red-ball game alive while making it faster, more entertaining, and commercially viable.

Yet, questions remain about its acceptance among traditionalists, the practicality of scheduling, and whether it risks further fragmenting the international cricket calendar.

For now, the upcoming youth-level trials will serve as the first test of whether the new “fourth format” can truly breathe life into the fading art of Test cricket.