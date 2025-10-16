BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,287 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.44%)
BR30 55,443 Increased By 247.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
TSX rises on tech boost, rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 07:43pm

Canada’s main stock index climbed on Thursday, led by technology shares, as investor confidence grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada would maintain their interest rate cut trajectories.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.2% at 30,676.46 points, building on the record close in the previous session.

Information Technology stocks advanced 1.4% after the world’s biggest producer of advanced chips, TSMC raised its revenue forecast on strong AI spending.

Materials stocks also rose 1% as gold hit a record high for the fourth straight session.

“The Canadian stock market is in a sweet spot with precious metals experiencing a tremendous surge and gold miners occupying a significant position within the TSX,” said Matt Skipp, President of SW8 Asset Management.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak on Canada’s economic outlook at 13:30 ET. Market participants price in 63% chances of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the October 29 policy meeting.

Despite last week’s unexpectedly robust jobs report, many analysts believe the central bank remains on an easing trajectory, which might proceed slower.

Economic data on the day showed Canadian home sales fell 1.7% in September from August.

“I expect rates to go lower because the Canadian economy is over-leveraged to real estate, residential housing and construction, and it’s weak,” Skipp said.

Fed’s Christopher Waller said on Thursday he’s on board with another interest rate cut at the U.S. central bank’s policy meeting later this month.

On the downside, the energy sector retreated 0.6%, even as oil prices held steady while traders positioned themselves for a potential suspension of India’s Russian oil imports.

Heavyweight financial stocks SPTTFS also declined 0.7% after rallying over the previous two sessions following encouraging quarterly results from U.S. banks.

