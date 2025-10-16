Overseas Pakistanis and PSX: accessing equity investments via Roshan Digital Account

The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has not only simplified banking for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRP’s) but also created new avenues for investment in Pakistan’s financial markets. One of the most notable features is Roshan Equity Investment, which enables NRPs to directly participate in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) from anywhere in the world.

What is Roshan Equity Investment?

This facility linked to the RDA, gives overseas Pakistanis the ability to buy and sell shares listed on the PSX. Transactions are fully digital and safeguarded by Pakistan’s regulatory bodies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). All investments are securely held in electronic form through the Central Depository Company (CDC).

Bank AL Habib’s role

Bank AL Habib is among the banks offering access to Roshan Equity Investment. Through its digital platform, Gateway to Equity Market (GEM). NRPs can open an equity account, receive a Unique Identification Number from the CDC, and start trading via an approved brokerage house. The bank provides integration with the RDA through its GEM, ensuring quick funding of investment accounts and a smoother trading experience.

Why Equity Investment?

For NRPs, equity investment presents several opportunities:

Capital growth: Potential for long-term appreciation and dividends from listed companies.

Diversification: Balancing portfolios across multiple asset classes.

Repatriation: Investments and returns can be repatriated abroad under SBP guidelines.

National contribution: Equity investments support local businesses and capital market development.

Risks to keep in mind

Stock market investments can be volatile. While they offer higher growth potential, they also carry risks linked to market cycles, company performance, and global economic trends. Investors should consider their financial horizon and risk tolerance before entering.

How to begin

NRPs interested in equity investment can start by opening an RDA with a participating bank like Bank AL Habib, apply for Roshan Equity Investment, and complete the digital documentation process. Once approved, trading can begin through a brokerage partner.

Those interested in exploring this opportunity can learn more by visiting Bank AL Habib’s official Roshan Digital Account page and https://www.bankalhabib.com/roshan-equity-investment-account or contact our 24/7 Roshan Digital customer support team.