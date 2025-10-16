BML 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.44%)
Pakistan’s Citi Pharma denies plans to set up plant in Iraq

BR Web Desk Published 16 Oct, 2025 02:08pm

Citi Pharma Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading pharmaceutical companies, refuted on Thursday reports of it planning to establish a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Iraq.

The company, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said it had come across social media reports that were circulating regarding the establishment of its new facility.

“The company would like to clarify that following our recent participation in the Iraq Expo, discussions were held at an exploratory level with various stakeholders,” the notice to the bourse read.

The company clarified that no formal decisions, agreements, or commitments have been made to enter into or establish operations in the Iraqi market.

The company has formally requested the concerned platforms to remove these posts to prevent the spread of “inaccurate information”, the pharmaceutical said.

“Citi Pharma Limited remains committed to maintaining transparency and ensuring the timely dissemination of accurate information to its shareholders and the general public in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

