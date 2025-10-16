BML 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.51%)
BOP 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.42%)
CPHL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.06%)
DCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
DGKC 243.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FFL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.9%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
HUBC 221.12 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.41%)
KEL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.63%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.89%)
MLCF 102.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
NBP 211.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.43%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.28%)
POWER 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.31%)
PPL 185.99 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.73%)
PREMA 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.24%)
PRL 37.47 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.89%)
PTC 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.21%)
SNGP 132.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.96%)
TREET 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
TRG 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.47%)
BR100 17,433 Increased By 69.4 (0.4%)
BR30 55,623 Increased By 427.4 (0.77%)
KSE100 165,960 Increased By 273.5 (0.17%)
KSE30 50,989 Increased By 65.5 (0.13%)
Oct 16, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as chances of Takaichi becoming next PM brighten

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 11:02am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as prospects of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Sanae Takaichi becoming the next prime minister increased, stoking bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.

The Nikkei rose 0.87% to 48,088.07 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was up 0.49% at 3,199.18.

The Japan Innovation Party emerged as a possible coalition partner for the LDP after its leader said the party would back Takaichi for the premiership if the two parties agreed on policy.

“Takaichi trade is back,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The Nikkei surged to a record high last week after Takaichi was elected as the LDP leader, paving the way for her to become the country’s next prime minister.

But that expectation faded after the LDP’s long-term partner Komeito left the coalition last week.

“The Nikkei could rebound to its high scaled earlier this month. But the yen has strengthened, which is negative for domestic stocks,” Arisawa said.

The yen strengthened against the dollar as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese finance minister Katsunobu Kato held talks in Washington.

Among stocks that gained in Japan, technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 6.58% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 3.65%.

Cable maker Fujikura, a gauge for AI data centre investments, rose 1.58%.

Renesas Electronics surged 7.28% after Reuters reported that the chip maker was exploring a sale of its timing division in a deal that could value the business at close to $2 billion.

Shares of Osaka-based property and railway firms gained, buoyed by prospects of Osaka becoming the second capital of Japan - a policy supported by the Japan Innovation Party.

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings rose 4.72% and Keihanshin Building gained 1.9%.

Keihan Holdings rose 3.92%. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.76% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

