Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has granted permission to Distribution Companies (Discos) to outsource manpower to third parties based on their operational requirements, in an effort to reduce long-term financial liabilities. Currently all Discos are facing a severe shortage of staff, which has adversely affected development and repair work. As a result, consumers are being denied timely services despite paying their electricity bills.

Testifying before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Power, Secretary Power Division Dr. Fakhre Alam Irfan stated that Discos have been allowed to hire staff through third-party outsourcing. In case of any issues, the concerned Disco can request a replacement from the third-party contractor.

Committee Chairman Muhammad Idrees, along with other members, expressed concern over the chronic understaffing of Discos in their respective constituencies. They noted that the shortage of personnel is a key reason behind delays in repair work and fault rectification.

PD’s arm fails to adjust GENCOs’ staff in Discos

According to the Power Division, outsourced manpower will be trained for technical roles. Existing staff, currently assigned to meter reading and bill distribution, will also be shifted to technical duties. The Power Division is in discussions with Pakistan Post to take over nationwide bill distribution, a task currently handled by MEPCO.

During deliberations on the “Multi-Vendor Electricity Distribution Bill, 2025”, introduced by MNA Shahida Rehmani, Secretary Power informed the Committee that Pakistan’s electricity market has been opened to competition. The first auction—offering up to 200 MW—is scheduled for January or February next year.

He added that the federal cabinet has already approved the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025-35, which is currently under Nepra’s review.

Once cleared, the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) framework will be officially notified. A seminar was recently held to address industry concerns regarding CTBCM, with another session scheduled in Karachi today, which will be attended by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.

Responding to various questions, Dr. Irfan admitted that while delays persist in Pakistan’s energy sector, efforts are underway to accelerate progress.

On the matter of solar net metering, Additional Secretary Imtiaz Shah informed the committee that the growing use of net metering is beginning to pose risks to grid stability, necessitating urgent attention. The Secretary revealed that net metering capacity has surged from 1,200–1,300 MW to 6,000 MW, while off-grid solar generation stands at approximately 12,000 MW, based on satellite imagery.

In 2024, electricity losses amounted to Rs 600 billion but have since been reduced to Rs 397 billion, with ongoing efforts to minimize these losses further.

The government, following consultation with the IMF, has waived electricity bills for domestic consumers in flood-affected areas for August 2025. Consumers who have already paid will receive bill adjustments.

Meanwhile, industrial and commercial users will be offered the option to pay in installments.

Regarding forced load shedding, the Secretary stated that the Power Division has instructed Discos to refrain from unscheduled load shedding in areas where line losses are up to 20 percent. Discos have also been told to find more targeted solutions in high-loss areas to ensure that bill-paying consumers are not unfairly deprived of electricity.

The CEO, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), briefed the Committee on the issue of discriminatory load-shedding raised by Syed Hussain Tariq, MNA. Mr. Tariq acknowledged recent improvements, ongoing accountability measures, and approval of an investment plan to restructure HESCO, under which 78 feeders would be exempted from load-shedding this year.

The Committee directed the Secretary, Power Division, to hold a meeting with the MNA to address the replacement of outdated wires and curb electricity theft, with a progress report to be submitted to the Committee.

The CEO, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), briefed the Committee on pending electrification schemes initiated in 2021 by Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Ex-MPA, and Nauman Islam Shaikh, MNA. Shaikh informed that several projects launched under federal development programs had remained incomplete due to administrative delays. While some had reached up to 90% completion, others had stalled, including one that was 99% complete but halted due to changes in SEPCO’s management and board.

The prolonged delay, he added, had adversely affected local farmers. The Committee was informed that the previous Board of SEPCO had completed its tenure and a new one was being reconstituted. The Committee decided that a detailed meeting to be convened in Power Division, Islamabad to discuss the issues of electricity of districts working under Sukkur Electric Supply Company for further consideration and recommendation.

