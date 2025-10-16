BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Forces repel Taliban attack at Pak-Afghan border

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani forces successfully repelled a cross-border attack by the Afghan Taliban at four locations in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan during the early hours of October 15, 2025.

In a statement, the ISPR stated, “Unfortunately the attack was orchestrated through divided villages in the area, with no regard for civil population. The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regards to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes.”

While repulsing the attack, 15 to 20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many others injured. The situation is still developing. There are reports of further build up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban.

The attack in Spin Boldak was not an isolated event. On night 14/15 October, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij tried to attack Pakistani border posts in Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These attacks were effectively repulsed causing heavy losses to Afghan Posts. Eight posts including six tanks were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops. As many as 25 to 30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij fighters were suspected to have been killed.

The insinuations that the attack was initiated by Pakistan are outrageous and blatant lies, just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment. The propaganda of the Taliban regime can be debunked with basic fact checks.

The Armed Forces stand resolute and fully prepared to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. All acts of aggression against Pakistan will be responded to with full force.

