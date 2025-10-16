BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Print 2025-10-16

President, COAS discuss security matters

Naveed Butt Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday to discuss matters pertaining to Pakistan’s internal and external security.

The Army Chief briefed the President on the “aggressive and provocative actions of the Afghan Taliban regime.” The President reaffirmed that Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

During the meeting, the Field Marshal briefed the President on the overall internal and external security environment of the country. He also apprised the President of the recent security situation arising from the aggressive and provocative actions of the Afghan Taliban regime, as well as the measured and befitting response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The COAS also gave a briefing to the President on the “measured and befitting response by the Armed Forces of Pakistan”.

President Zardari expressed full confidence in the strength, valour, capacity, and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. He lauded their vigilance and professionalism in defending the nation’s frontiers and in swiftly repelling cross-border attacks along the Afghan border. The border clashes between forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan began last week when Afghan forces opened unprovoked gunfire at several border points, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, and Kurram, among others.

In their retaliatory strikes, Pakistani forces struck multiple Afghan posts and multiple terrorist hideouts across the border.

Several Afghan posts were destroyed, while Pakistani forces also captured as many as 19 Afghan border posts.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the unprovoked cross-border attacks launched from Afghan territory on Pakistani border posts in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan and the Kurram sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In his statement, the President termed the attacks a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable act of aggression. He commended the professionalism and valour of Pakistan’s Armed Forces for effectively repulsing the assaults and defending the country’s borders.

President Zardari observed that the Afghan Taliban regime remains in constant violation of the Doha Accord by providing safe sanctuaries to terrorist groups that continue to attack regional countries, thereby destabilising the entire region including Pakistan. He further noted that the regime has failed to establish a broad-based and representative government in Afghanistan and continues to monopolies power to the exclusion of other political and ethnic groups.

The President called upon the authorities in Kabul to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for acts of terrorism or hostility against Pakistan. He emphasised that such provocations undermine regional peace and the long-standing bonds of brotherhood between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The President reaffirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all its neighbours, but any act of aggression will be met with a firm and resolute response.

