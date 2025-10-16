Temporary ceasefire agreed with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major positive development, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Wednesday that a temporary ceasefire has been agreed with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours following days of tension and violent skirmishes between the security forces of the two neighbouring countries.

In a statement, MOFA Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said that upon the request of the Taliban regime and with mutual consent, Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime have agreed on a “temporary ceasefire” starting from 6:00 pm Wednesday (October 16) for the next 48 hours

“During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to the complex issue through constructive dialogue,” the spokesperson added.

On Oct 11-12, the Afghan Taliban and the India-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan along the Pak-Afghan border. The cowardly action, which included fire and a few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering Fitna al Khawarij’s nefarious designs, the ISPR said in a statement.

Exercising the right of self-defence, the Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis. Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij, Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and ISKP/ Daesh. All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives, the statement added.

As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border; twenty-one (21) hostile positions on the Afghan side of border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative.

During overnight skirmishes, twenty-three (23) brave sons of Pakistan embraced Shahadat while defending territorial integrity of the beloved country against this outrageous action while twenty-nine (29) soldiers were injured.

