BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Temporary ceasefire agreed with Afghanistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: In a major positive development, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Wednesday that a temporary ceasefire has been agreed with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours following days of tension and violent skirmishes between the security forces of the two neighbouring countries.

In a statement, MOFA Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said that upon the request of the Taliban regime and with mutual consent, Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime have agreed on a “temporary ceasefire” starting from 6:00 pm Wednesday (October 16) for the next 48 hours

“During this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to the complex issue through constructive dialogue,” the spokesperson added.

On Oct 11-12, the Afghan Taliban and the India-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan along the Pak-Afghan border. The cowardly action, which included fire and a few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering Fitna al Khawarij’s nefarious designs, the ISPR said in a statement.

Exercising the right of self-defence, the Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis. Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij, Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and ISKP/ Daesh. All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives, the statement added.

As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border; twenty-one (21) hostile positions on the Afghan side of border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative.

During overnight skirmishes, twenty-three (23) brave sons of Pakistan embraced Shahadat while defending territorial integrity of the beloved country against this outrageous action while twenty-nine (29) soldiers were injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

security forces MoFA Pakistan and Afghanistan Pak Afghan tensions Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan Temporary ceasefire Pak Afghan ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Temporary ceasefire agreed with Afghanistan

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories