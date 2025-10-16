NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the federal government, in collaboration with the provinces, is finalizing a population-based action plan to ensure equitable resource distribution under the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The Minister said that in the NFC Award, the population-based share should be gradually reduced so that the allocation of resources is linked to population reduction. He added that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments, is formulating a comprehensive action plan in this regard.

A meeting of the committee established on the directions of the Prime Minister to control the rapid increase in population was held under the chairmanship of Ahsan Iqbal at P-Block Secretariat on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for climate change Dr. Musadik Malik, Member of the National Assembly Dr. Saira Afzal Tarar, and renowned sociologist Ms. ZebaSattar attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that the uncontrolled rise in population has become a national emergency, which requires a comprehensive and integrated development strategy to address effectively. He emphasized that close coordination and cooperation between the federation and provinces will be ensured for effective population management.

The Federal Minister said that population growth is not merely a health issue but also has economic and social dimensions, directly affecting all socioeconomic indicators. He stressed that the time has come to make population control a key part of broader national planning.

He further said that the vision of Uraan Pakistan is to provide youth with extensive opportunities for education and employment, enabling them to play a more effective role in national development.

It was decided in the meeting that the committee will meet again within ten days to finalize the recommendations and formulate the future course of action.

