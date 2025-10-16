BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

TCP says to make no purchase in 100,000 tonnes of sugar tender

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

HAMBURG: State trading agency the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes of sugar this week, European traders said on Wednesday.

Price offers had been submitted on October 6 but the TCP had requested that offers remain valid until Tuesday, October 14. The TCP can negotiate for several days in tenders before deciding whether to purchase. Pakistan’s government has approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability after retail sugar prices in the country rose sharply.

Sugar TCP sugar sector sugar tender Sugar prices Pakistan sugar sector

Comments

200 characters

TCP says to make no purchase in 100,000 tonnes of sugar tender

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories