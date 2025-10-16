BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Bilawal House Lahore security remains intact: Azma

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has strongly refuted reports claiming the withdrawal of security from Bilawal House Lahore.

In her statement, she said that the news regarding the removal of security is “completely false, fabricated, and has no connection with reality.”

Azma Bokhari urged media houses and journalists to refrain from airing unverified and fake news and to uphold journalistic ethics by conveying accurate information to the public. She clarified that security at Bilawal House Lahore remains in place as usual, and no changes have been made.

The Minister emphasized that there is no room for baseless rumours, stressing that responsible journalism is the need of the hour.

security issues Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Bilawal House Lahore

