PITB signs MoU with Hunarmand Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hunarmand Punjab under the e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative to enhance youth employability and promote digital entrepreneurship.

The collaboration aims to establish a new e-Rozgaar CentrE in Lahore, creating more avenues for young people to acquire in-demand freelancing and digital skills, said PITB here on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Hunarmand Punjab CEO Muhammad Imran. PITB Director Skills Development Ahmad Islam Syan, Hunarmand Punjab COO Waqar Rafiq and CTO Umair Iftikhar were also present at the signing ceremony.

E-Rozgaar 2.0 is the next phase of PITB’s flagship programme that has already trained thousands of youth in digital freelancing, enabling them to earn sustainable incomes online. The upgraded version expands the initiative’s outreach by partnering with both public and private educational and vocational institutions to ensure inclusive access to training opportunities.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “Through e-Rozgaar 2.0, we are not only equipping our youth with the tools to thrive in the digital economy but also building a bridge between traditional skill training and modern online employment. This partnership with Hunarmand Punjab reflects a shared vision to empower the youth of Punjab with skills that lead to self-reliance and economic growth.”

