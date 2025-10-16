BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
MG Pakistan marks its fifth anniversary

Published October 16, 2025

LAHORE: MG Pakistan proudly marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating five years of redefining automotive excellence and customer experience in Pakistan.

To commemorate this milestone, MG Pakistan has launched its “5 Years of Setting Standards” campaign — a celebration of the brand’s journey and the strong community it has built over the years. As part of this celebration, MG is extending exclusive limited-time offers for its clients, including five years of free periodic maintenance (valued up to PKR 800,000) and 0% markup with interest-free financing on the Pakistan’s first locally assembled PHEV True Hybrid Electric.

“Completing five successful years in Pakistan is a proud moment for us. MG has grown from a global brand to a household trusted name that represents quality, innovation, and sustainability. This celebration is dedicated to our customers, whose trust and loyalty have driven our success. We look forward to continuing this journey by delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions and exceptional service in the years to come.”

Over the past five years, MG Pakistan has introduced a range of vehicles combining advanced technology, comfort, and design excellence — including hybrid and electric models that align with the country’s vision for sustainable transportation.

As part of a globally renowned automotive brand with a rich British legacy and presence in over 100 countries, MG has played a pivotal role in transforming Pakistan’s automotive landscape.

The company has consistently led innovation — being the first to introduce Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) safety features six airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and ambient lighting. These industry-first innovations have made MG a trailblazer in zero-emission technology, safety, and comfort, solidifying its position as one of Pakistan’s most progressive and customer-focused automobile brands.

