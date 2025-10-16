Qureshi’s acquittal: LHC DB for clubbing prosecution plea

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the office to club a prosecution appeal against PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in Shadman police station attack with other May 9 cases’ appeals.

Earlier, a Deputy Prosecutor General informed the bench that appeals filed by convicts sentenced in May 9 riots cases were already pending before the high court.

At this, the bench directed the registrar office to club the prosecution appeal against Qureshi’s acquittal with the other appeals relevant to the May 9 convictions.

The appeal argued that the trial court had acquitted Qureshi contrary to the evidence on record, ignoring key facts that warranted conviction. It contended that the trial court failed to properly assess the evidence against the former foreign minister.

The prosecution asked the court to allow the appeal and set aside the acquittal of Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

An antiterrorism court had acquitted Qureshi in two cases including Shadman police station attack and burning police vehicles near Jinnah House during May 9 riots.

Another trial court had also acquitted Qureshi in a case of torching a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle near Jinnah House, while another court set him free in a case related to violence at Sherpao Bridge.

