FIA money laundering case: Court reserves verdict on acquittal plea of Elahi

LAHORE: The Special Central Court has reserved its verdict on acquittal plea of former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the FIA money laundering case. The court reserved its verdict after all the parties concluded their arguments.

The Elahi’s counsel argued that all of his client’s assets were duly declared and on the record of the tax authorities. He pointed out that Elahi had no connection with the companies whose accounts were being labelled as suspicious.

He stated that the prosecution had failed to produce any evidence of corruption or money laundering against his client.

The counsel maintained that if the allegations could not be established at this stage, they would not stand during the trial either. He said continuing the trial proceedings would only waste the court’s time.

He, therefore, asked the court to allow the application and acquit the applicant.

The prosecutor, however, argued that during his tenure as Punjab Assembly speaker and later as chief minister, Elahi’s assets had increased significantly.

The prosecutor maintained that Elahi had failed to explain the source of rupees 200 million, while the FIA was already probing offshore companies linked to the suspect and his son Moonis Elahi.

He argued that evidence of money laundering existed and that the trial should proceed. The court will announce its verdict on October 25.

