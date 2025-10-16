BML 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
Print 2025-10-16

Transparency & accountability: AGP playing a pivotal role: Zardari

Naveed Butt Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that there is pivotal role of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) in promoting financial transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Auditor General of Pakistan, Maqbool Ahmad Gondal, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the President lauded the AGP’s efforts in strengthening fiscal discipline and improving the management of public funds. He emphasized the need for continued reforms within the department, effective follow-up on audit findings, and the adoption of modern audit tools, including artificial intelligence, to enhance transparency and curb financial irregularities.

The President said that the constitutional office of the Auditor General is central to ensuring fiscal discipline and strengthening the country’s public financial management system. He said the AGP’s work helps identify systemic weaknesses, enhance efficiency, and promote the responsible use of national resources.

The President encouraged the AGP to continue reform efforts within the department, in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, to further improve efficiency and service delivery.

He emphasised that effective follow-up on audit findings and prompt corrective measures could play a significant role in reducing corruption and financial irregularities. He emphasised the adoption of international best practices and innovations, including the use of artificial intelligence and IT-based audit tools, to strengthen internal controls and improve transparency.

President Zardari underlined that the demand for greater financial transparency, efficient governance, and professional integrity is stronger today than ever before. He expressed confidence that the AGP’s office will continue to uphold the highest standards of accountability in the national interest.

AGP President Asif Ali Zardari Maqbool Ahmad Gondal Transparency & accountability

