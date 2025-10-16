BML 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
Curtains fall on Punjab Theatre Festival: A global celebration of expression, humanity, and art at Alhamra

Safdar Rasheed Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: As the red curtains drew to a close at the Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival 2025, Alhamra once again proved that art is the most powerful bridge between hearts and nations. Over the past six days, Lahore became the epicentre of global creativity, where words, gestures, and emotions merged beyond the barriers of language, embodying a shared human spirit that Theatre alone can express.

From day one, Alhamra’s halls, gardens, and open spaces brimmed with life, laughter, and learning. Despite the challenges of the times, the festival witnessed remarkable participation from artists and audiences alike, proving that art continues to thrive where the soul of society beats strong. The event, organized under the aegis of the Government of Punjab in collaboration with MAAS Foundation and The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, featured an extraordinary blend of international and national performances, workshops, and thought-provoking discussions.

On the festival’s closing day, a captivating panel discussion on “Theatre, Film, and Storytelling” explored how both mediums serve as twin vessels for human narratives. Moderated by Rabiya Hassan, the session featured acclaimed filmmaker Syed Noor and artist Uzma Asraf, who eloquently reflected on the creative journey from stage to screen, the challenges, transitions, and artistic rewards it entails. The conversation beautifully underscored that both film and Theatre, in their essence, are languages of emotion, carrying stories that transcend borders and time.

Later in the evening, Natak, the dynamic theatre group from Punjab University, presented their soul-stirring play “Kaho Mujh Se Muhabbat Hai”. At the same time, DramaEd, Pakistan, brought the compelling production “RED” to the Alhamra stage. In Hall II, international artists from Tunisia and Pakistan collaborated in the cross-cultural showcase “Traces”, mesmerizing the audience with its poetic blend of movement and meaning. The Alhamra lawns echoed with conversation, laughter, and the scent of traditional food, as the festival’s open-air spaces hosted craft and cuisine stalls that turned the cultural complex into a vibrant carnival of art and community.

Throughout the week, the festival offered a panoramic view of world theatre at its finest, from the graceful pantomime workshops led by Christian H. Schröter (Germany) and Christina Gyftaki (Greece) to compelling panel discussions and powerful performances from France, Greece, China, Ireland, and Pakistan. The halls were full, the applause was endless, and the spirit of creativity knew no boundaries.

Aamir Nawaz, Founder of MAAS Foundation, said, “This festival was not just an event; it was a dream realized through passion, perseverance, and the power of collaboration. Bringing together artists from across the globe under one creative sky was a tribute to the timeless spirit of Theatre. Our goal was to make Alhamra the heartbeat of a cultural dialogue that unites humanity through art.

Executive Director Alhamra, Mahboob Alam , in his reflective statement, said: “Theatre speaks a language beyond words; it speaks to the conscience of humanity. What we witnessed here was not merely performance, but a dialogue of cultures, a harmony of emotions, and a collective call for peace. The success of this festival stands as a tribute to my entire Alhamra team, whose passion and dedication illuminated every moment of this remarkable journey.”

The Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival concluded with a resounding message to the world: when people unite through art, they speak the most universal language, one of empathy, expression, and hope. The festival’s ultimate aim was not merely to entertain but to enlighten hearts and awaken thought, to remind the world that Theatre is more than an art form; it is a mirror of truth, a language of unity, and a movement of peace. The Punjab Maas International Theatre Festival stood as a living testimony that when cultures converge through creativity, dialogue replaces division, and expression becomes a force that heals, inspires, and transforms societies. It was, indeed, a magnificent celebration of humanity under the radiant banner of art.

