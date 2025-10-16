Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,967 tonnes of cargo comprising 134,068 tonnes of import cargo and 47,899 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 134,068 tonnes comprised of 72,653 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 75,400 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,5,075 tonnes of (Dap),,2,038 tonnes of Sugar, &48,902 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,899 tonnes comprised of 31,034 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 293 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,022 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,050 tonnes of Rice, & 5,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as 02 ships namely, Msc Jewel, & Uog Harriet G, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust. Around, 05 ships namely, Ts Dalian, Maersk Kowloon, Seamec Gallant, X-Press Dhaulagiri, & Gfs Genesis, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hua Chuang-66, GFS Genesis, Maya Gas-1, Al-Salam-II and Lausanne are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of96,869 tonnes, comprising 58,958 tonnes imports cargo and37,911 export cargo carried in 901 Containers (11 TEUs Imports & 890 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hansa Africa, GFS Genesis, Kaisa-1 and Zekreet carrying Container, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL on Wednesday October 15th, 2025.