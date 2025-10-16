BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:25am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,967 tonnes of cargo comprising 134,068 tonnes of import cargo and 47,899 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 134,068 tonnes comprised of 72,653 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 75,400 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,5,075 tonnes of (Dap),,2,038 tonnes of Sugar, &48,902 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,899 tonnes comprised of 31,034 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 293 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,022 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,050 tonnes of Rice, & 5,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

As many as 02 ships namely, Msc Jewel, & Uog Harriet G, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust. Around, 05 ships namely, Ts Dalian, Maersk Kowloon, Seamec Gallant, X-Press Dhaulagiri, & Gfs Genesis, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Hua Chuang-66, GFS Genesis, Maya Gas-1, Al-Salam-II and Lausanne are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of96,869 tonnes, comprising 58,958 tonnes imports cargo and37,911 export cargo carried in 901 Containers (11 TEUs Imports & 890 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hansa Africa, GFS Genesis, Kaisa-1 and Zekreet carrying Container, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and EETL on Wednesday October 15th, 2025.

Port Qasim Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories