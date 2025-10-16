BML 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
BOP 35.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
CPHL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.4%)
DCL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
DGKC 245.84 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.68%)
FCCL 57.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.42%)
FFL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.56%)
GCIL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.87%)
HUBC 218.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
KEL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.71%)
MLCF 103.77 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.27%)
NBP 211.97 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.66%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.87%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
PPL 184.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.12%)
PREMA 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.46%)
PTC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.42%)
SNGP 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.64%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.27%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TREET 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.22%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.72%)
BR100 17,469 Increased By 105.2 (0.61%)
BR30 55,780 Increased By 584.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 166,454 Increased By 767.5 (0.46%)
KSE30 51,083 Increased By 160.2 (0.31%)
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Oil prices drift lower

Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 08:00am

NEW YORK: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, holding near a five-month low for a second day, pressured by escalating US-China trade tensions and the International Energy Agency’s prediction of a supply surplus in 2026.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.4percent, to USD62.16 a barrel at 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2percent, to USD58.56. Both benchmarks were headed for their lowest closes since May 7 for a second day in a row.

Bank of America said Brent prices could slip below USD50 a barrel if US-China trade tensions intensify while OPEC+ production ramps up. On Tuesday, the IEA said the global oil market could face a surplus next year of up to 4 million barrels per day, wider than its previous forecast, as OPEC+ and others raise output and demand remains sluggish.

The trade dispute between the world’s two largest oil consumers has reignited over the last week, with the US and China imposing additional port fees on ships carrying cargo between them. The tit-for-tat moves could disrupt global freight flows.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday insisted that Washington did not want to escalate the trade conflict, stressing that President Donald Trump is ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea later this month.

Last week, China announced it would increase rare earth export controls and Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 100percent and tighten software export curbs from November 1. Deflationary pressures persisted in China, with both consumer and producer prices falling in September, as a prolonged property market slump and trade tensions also weighed.

In the US, investors are becoming more convinced that the Federal Reserve will keep cutting interest rates. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to further rate cuts and said the end of the central bank’s long effort to shrink the size of its holdings may be near. Looser economic policies can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Britain on Wednesday targeted Russia’s two largest oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, and 51 shadow fleet tankers in what it described as a new bid to tighten energy sanctions and choke off Kremlin revenues.

