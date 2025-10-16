BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Nikkei bounces back after tech-led slide

Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:41am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge rebounded on Wednesday from its steepest drop since April, as investors piled back into tech stocks that were pummelled on concerns over China-US trade friction.

The Nikkei 225 Index rallied 1.8 percent at 47,672.67, recovering part of its 2.6 percent slide in the previous session as Japanese markets returned from a holiday. The broader Topix rose 1.6 percent.

SoftBank Group, a major investor in chips and artificial intelligence, rose 5.1 percent, recovering from a 6 percent slide on Tuesday. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallied 2.2 percent after a two-day skid.

Investor sentiment has been dented by an escalation of tensions between the United States and China, as well as political haggling to decide Japan’s next prime minister.

“We’re seeing a corrective rebound in semiconductor-related stocks that fell sharply yesterday,” said Fumika Shimizu, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Uncertainty surrounding Japan’s political situation has persisted since last Friday,” Shimizu said. “Achieving clarity on that front would likely be the driver needed for a genuine return to an upward trend.”

