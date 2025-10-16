PM happy over SLA with IMF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), paving the way for the disbursement of USD1.2 billion in funding.

“This staff-level agreement reflects the improvement in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators,” PM Sharif said in a statement, adding that the deal also demonstrates the IMF’s growing confidence in the country’s stabilizing economic outlook.

The prime minister said that the IMF had acknowledged Pakistan’s accelerating economic growth and institutional reforms, calling it a sign of trust in the government’s policy direction. He lauded the efforts of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, minister of state for finance, the finance secretary, and their entire team, crediting their hard work for making the agreement possible.

