Pakistani passport once again ranked 4th weakest in the world

Fazal Sher Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani passport has once again been ranked the fourth weakest in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2025, marking the fifth straight year it has held this position.

The index, which evaluates 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa, placed Pakistan 103rd — tied with Yemen — with visa-free access to just 31 destinations. Only Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan ranked lower, with access to 29, 26, and 24 destinations, respectively. Pakistan’s ranking has remained unchanged since 2021.

It says that India also saw a decline in its ranking, falling to 85th place, tied with Mauritania. The Indian passport now offers visa-free access to 57 countries, down from 59 earlier this year, when it stood at the 77th position.

At the other end of the index, Singapore retained its position as the world’s most powerful passport, granting holders visa-free access to 193 countries. South Korea and Japan followed closely, offering access to 190 and 189 destinations, respectively.

Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Switzerland shared the fourth spot, each with access to 188 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands rounded out the top five, allowing entry to 187 countries without a visa.

China continued its upward trajectory, rising from 94th place in 2015 to 64th this year, reflecting a 37-position improvement in visa-free access over the past decade.

For the first time since the index was launched two decades ago, the United States dropped out of the world’s top 10 most powerful passports. The United Kingdom also saw a historic dip, slipping from sixth to eighth place since July, despite having topped the rankings in 2015.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistani passport Passports Henley Passport Index 2025 global passport ranking

