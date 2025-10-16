BML 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
BOP 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
CPHL 92.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 245.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.33%)
FCCL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
FFL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
GCIL 31.62 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.77%)
HUBC 218.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.17%)
KEL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.25%)
MLCF 103.89 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.39%)
NBP 211.90 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PAEL 56.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.25%)
PPL 184.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.17%)
PREMA 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PRL 37.34 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
PTC 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.9%)
SNGP 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.64%)
SSGC 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.49%)
TPLP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TREET 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
TRG 76.14 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.72%)
BR100 17,502 Increased By 138.6 (0.8%)
BR30 55,890 Increased By 694 (1.26%)
KSE100 166,614 Increased By 927.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 51,143 Increased By 220.2 (0.43%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Extra levy on banks’ windfall income: Income Tax law’s Section 99D constitutes valid charging provision: PHC

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has declared that the section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance constitutes a valid charging provision to collect an additional levy on windfall income of the banks.

In this regard, the PHC has issued a judgment against a Peshawar based bank.

The bank has questioned the vires of Section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (“Ordinance”), inserted by Section 7(9) of the Finance Act, 2023, read with Rule 7CB of the Seventh Schedule and SRO 1588(1)/2023 dated 21.11.2023. The provision envisages an additional levy on the windfall gains of banks arising from foreign currency fluctuations, and by virtue of the impugned SRO.

According to the judgement of the PHC, the section 99D of the Ordinance constitutes a valid charging provision and may, by its terms, operate with retrospective effect.

PHC has also declared that section 99D of the Ordinance and SRO 1588(1)12023 dated 21.11.2023, in no manner, unsettle the portion of income, profit, and gains accrued to the Petitioner-banking company for a tax period prior to 2023, which had already been passed on to the shareholder before the promulgation of the SRO ibid, being past and closed transactions.

The respondent shall re-determine the liability of the Petitioner-Bank, PHC order added.

The bank has questioned the vires of Section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (“Ordinance”), inserted by Section 7(9) of the Finance Act, 2023, read with Rule 7CB of the Seventh Schedule and SRO 1588(1)/2023 dated 21.11.2023. The provision envisages an additional levy on the so-called windfall gains of banks arising from foreign currency fluctuations, and by virtue of the impugned SRO.

Consequently, any subsequent imposition of tax, particularly under Section 99D of the Ordinance, would be inapplicable to these years, which constitute past and closed transactions. It is urged that the Petitioner had structured its financial commitments, including investments and dividend disbursements to shareholders, on the basis of the settled legal position, and thus the impugned provision impermissibly unsettles vested rights. It is further argued that the income now sought to be subjected to levy under Section 99D had already borne tax at the rates of 35% and 39%, respectively, and that any additional charge thereon would amount to impermissible double taxation, rendering the measure confiscatory in nature.

Conversely, learned counsel for the FBR contended that the rationale underlying the windfall tax is to capture the extraordinary profits reaped by the banking sector.

The language of Section 99D of the Ordinance does not explicitly impair/unsettle these past and closed transactions. However, PHC opined, it charges an additional tax on the earnings, profits, gains, if it remains with the company (as reflected in the financial statements) in any form, including in the form of investments and thus, in that event, it would be subject to the imposition of tax under Section 99D of the Ordinance. However, as far as the said profit which is out of the hands of the company and paid to the shareholder, either in cash or through issuance of bonus shares, it becomes a closed transaction for that tax/financial year, and Section 99D of the Ordinance does not give any impression to charge the income of the shareholders of a banking company, PHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

banks Taxes FBR PHC Peshawar High Court windfall income additional levy

Comments

200 characters

Extra levy on banks’ windfall income: Income Tax law’s Section 99D constitutes valid charging provision: PHC

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points in early trade

Aurangzeb briefs Saudi counterpart on PIA, airport privatization drive

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

Oil prices up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying Russian oil

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

Read more stories