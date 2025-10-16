BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
JI decries rising street crimes

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said noted that incidents of looting and street crimes are increasing day by day, and citizens are being murdered during armed robberies on a daily basis.

The government and police have left the people completely at the mercy of criminals, he said, adding it is the primary responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and properties of citizens, but unfortunately, criminals have been given a free hand. “If the police and administration continue to neglect their duties, public trust in them will completely erode.”

Visiting the residence of Akbar Magsi, father of young Adnan Magsi, who was shot dead by robbers during a car-snatching incident in Lawyer Society, Sachal Goth, he strongly condemned the government and police for their failure in curbing the rising number of robberies in the megacity.

He said that the broad daylight killing of young Adnan Magsi by robbers is a manifestation of extreme lawlessness in Karachi. He demanded that the government ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and take strict action against dacoits and criminal elements.

street crimes JI Monem Zafar

