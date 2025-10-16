BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Defence lawyers make final arguments in Toshakhana-II case

Fazal Sher Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

RAWALPINDI: The legal team of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi on Wednesday presented final arguments before the Special Court hearing Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife.

The special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand, hearing the case at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail adjourned the case till Thursday (today) after defence counsels presented partial final arguments.

Special Prosecutor Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Barrister Umair Majeed completed the prosecution’s final arguments following the recording of statements by Khan and his wife under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, Qausain Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabrez presented final arguments. During the next hearing Salaman Safdar will complete final arguments.

After his completion, the prosecution team will begin presenting their rebuttal arguments.

The prosecution team remained present inside the courtroom throughout hearing. Both Khan and Bushra Bibi were produced before the court by the jail authorities. The hearing was attended by the PTI founder’s sisters, Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma Khan, and Noreen Khanam Niazi.

