BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
BOP 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
CNERGY 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 91.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.29%)
DCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
DGKC 244.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-2.23%)
FCCL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.48%)
FFL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.76%)
GCIL 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
HUBC 218.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.24%)
KEL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.59%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 102.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.94%)
NBP 210.57 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.72%)
PAEL 56.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 22.61 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
PIBTL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
POWER 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PPL 184.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.99%)
PREMA 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PRL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PTC 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.46%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.12%)
SSGC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
TPLP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.17%)
TREET 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
BR100 17,364 Increased By 44.5 (0.26%)
BR30 55,196 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.02%)
KSE100 165,686 Increased By 210.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 50,923 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.22%)
Oct 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-16

Nov 26 protest case: ATC indicts Aleema, 10 others

Fazal Sher Published 16 Oct, 2025 06:21am

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, along with ten others in a case registered against them in connection with the November 26 protest.

The ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the case, framed charge against Aleema Khan and others in the case registered against them at Sadiqabad police station. The court summoned five prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies during the next hearing to be held on October 17.

At the start of the hearing, Aleema Khan’s lawyer Faisal Malik filed an application under section 23, challenging the court’s jurisdiction. He argued that his client’s alleged role did not fall under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act and therefore, the case should be transferred to a district court.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah opposed the plea, stating that nine accused had already confessed and been convicted in the same case, the convicted persons completed their sentences and they have not filed appeals against their conviction. He argued that at this stage, jurisdiction could not be challenged and the trial could not be halted.

After a brief recess, the court rejected the defense’s plea and formally indicted Aleema Khan and 10 others, ordering the prosecution to present five witnesses at the next hearing. Among those summoned are Sub-Inspectors Zaheer and Iqbal, Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) Kazim Raza, Tariq Mahmood, and Constable Babar.

According to case records, a total of 87 accused were challaned in the case. Of these, nine have already been convicted after pleading guilty, 66 have been declared absconders, while trial proceedings continue against 11 accused, including Aleema Khan.

The prosecution alleges that Aleema Khan participated in planning the protest following a meeting with the PTI founding chairman Khan at Adiala Jail, carrying his message to the party leadership outside.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Aleema Khan said that warrants have been issued for her arrest in the Sadiqabad case. Around 60 to 70 cases have been registered against us — every day, new warrants are issued”, she said.

She added that their statement in the case was merely a conveying of the Khan message to the media.

“We conveyed his stance through the media — if that’s the reason for our indictment, then all media houses should also be included in the case. Today, we are being punished for conveying a message; tomorrow, anyone who speaks out will meet the same fate,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court Aleema Khan

Comments

200 characters

Nov 26 protest case: ATC indicts Aleema, 10 others

EDEIP and more financing: World Bank sends mission for mid-term review

IMF projects 0.4pc hike in net debt

CCoIGCT approves bid offer for FWBL sell-off

Growth rate: IMF vs WEO: competing forecasts

Pakistan, IMF reach SLA

Third parties: PD allows Discos to outsource manpower

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

Sluggish textile sector, rice exports plunge: Q1 trade deficit balloons to USD9.4bn

USD11bn discrepancy in data: PRAL reports incomplete import data to PBS

26th amendment case: Whether CB should refer matter to JCP or ask CJP to constitute a full court, SC judge asks

Read more stories