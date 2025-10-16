Nov 26 protest case: ATC indicts Aleema, 10 others

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, along with ten others in a case registered against them in connection with the November 26 protest.

The ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the case, framed charge against Aleema Khan and others in the case registered against them at Sadiqabad police station. The court summoned five prosecution witnesses to record their testimonies during the next hearing to be held on October 17.

At the start of the hearing, Aleema Khan’s lawyer Faisal Malik filed an application under section 23, challenging the court’s jurisdiction. He argued that his client’s alleged role did not fall under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act and therefore, the case should be transferred to a district court.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah opposed the plea, stating that nine accused had already confessed and been convicted in the same case, the convicted persons completed their sentences and they have not filed appeals against their conviction. He argued that at this stage, jurisdiction could not be challenged and the trial could not be halted.

After a brief recess, the court rejected the defense’s plea and formally indicted Aleema Khan and 10 others, ordering the prosecution to present five witnesses at the next hearing. Among those summoned are Sub-Inspectors Zaheer and Iqbal, Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) Kazim Raza, Tariq Mahmood, and Constable Babar.

According to case records, a total of 87 accused were challaned in the case. Of these, nine have already been convicted after pleading guilty, 66 have been declared absconders, while trial proceedings continue against 11 accused, including Aleema Khan.

The prosecution alleges that Aleema Khan participated in planning the protest following a meeting with the PTI founding chairman Khan at Adiala Jail, carrying his message to the party leadership outside.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Aleema Khan said that warrants have been issued for her arrest in the Sadiqabad case. Around 60 to 70 cases have been registered against us — every day, new warrants are issued”, she said.

She added that their statement in the case was merely a conveying of the Khan message to the media.

“We conveyed his stance through the media — if that’s the reason for our indictment, then all media houses should also be included in the case. Today, we are being punished for conveying a message; tomorrow, anyone who speaks out will meet the same fate,” she said.

