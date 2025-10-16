ECNEC approves 12 major uplift projects worth over Rs380bn

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), on Wednesday approved 12 major development projects worth over Rs380 billion, spanning key sectors including agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and climate resilience.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held in Islamabad, reaffirmed the government’s resolve to pursue inclusive and sustainable development across all provinces and regions of Pakistan — Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dar emphasized that the government is prioritizing projects that directly contribute to improving livelihoods, boosting productivity, and strengthening resilience against climate challenges.

The ECNEC reviewed and cleared multiple initiatives in critical areas such as irrigation, energy, education sector reforms, and public health infrastructure. While specific project details were not immediately disclosed, the total approved portfolio of around Rs380 billion.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Planning, the Senior Minister of Punjab, Sindh’s Minister for Irrigation and Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor on Finance, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, and senior federal and provincial officials from the Ministries of Finance, Energy, Planning, and Cabinet Division.

Dar reiterated that the government remains focused on accelerating implementation of approved projects to ensure tangible socio-economic benefits across the country.

